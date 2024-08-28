Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy Department | Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham | Competitive rate, depending on experience | Excellent Benefits

Spire Little Aston Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Inpatient Physiotherapist to join our Team on a Bank basis. This role will support our Inpatient team located in our Little Aston Hospital, Sutton Coldfield and will include weekend work (Saturday & Sunday).

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

Duties and responsibilities:

The clinical aspects of this role include working as a part of the Inpatient Physiotherapy Team with post-operative patients in order to prepare them for discharge home.

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient and outpatient department.

To undertake all aspects of clinical duties as an autonomous practitioner

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and caseload management

Significant experience in physiotherapy delivery and working as a multidisciplinary team

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions.

At least 3 years' post graduate clinical experience within a clinical environment (NHS or Private Hospital)

Flexibility to cover different areas on a rotational basis

Strong communication skills

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care

Availability to cover Saturday and Sundays

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications