Paediatric Bank HCA
Spire Healthcare
Nottingham
4 hours ago
Mid-level
Part-time
Other

Healthcare Assistant | Children and young people services | Competitive hourly rates, plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Monday - Friday with occasional Saturdays. No Nights.

The Children and Young People's services are growing at Spire Nottingham, offering in-patient and outpatient services. As the Paediatric HCA you will cover both our inpatient ward and outpatient clinic.

Duties and responsibilities

You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time.

  • Working alongside the nursing team to support children undergoing, or preparing to undergo surgery.
  • Ensuring that children feel safe and at ease in teh environment through playful interaction and support
  • Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.
  • Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
  • Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
  • Promote best practice in health and safety and security.
  • Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

  • You will have experience of working with children in some capacity, ideally as a HCA
  • Current phlebotomy skills would be an disctinct advantage
  • Friendly and approachable manner

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

