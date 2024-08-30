Paediatric Bank HCA

Healthcare Assistant | Children and young people services | Competitive hourly rates, plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Monday - Friday with occasional Saturdays. No Nights.
The Children and Young People's services are growing at Spire Nottingham, offering in-patient and outpatient services. As the Paediatric HCA you will cover both our inpatient ward and outpatient clinic.
Duties and responsibilities
You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time.
- Working alongside the nursing team to support children undergoing, or preparing to undergo surgery.
- Ensuring that children feel safe and at ease in teh environment through playful interaction and support
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.
- Assist in maintaining and developing services.
Who we're looking for
- You will have experience of working with children in some capacity, ideally as a HCA
- Current phlebotomy skills would be an disctinct advantage
- Friendly and approachable manner
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.