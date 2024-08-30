Paediatric Bank HCA

Healthcare Assistant | Children and young people services | Competitive hourly rates, plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Monday - Friday with occasional Saturdays. No Nights.

The Children and Young People's services are growing at Spire Nottingham, offering in-patient and outpatient services. As the Paediatric HCA you will cover both our inpatient ward and outpatient clinic.

Duties and responsibilities

You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time.

Working alongside the nursing team to support children undergoing, or preparing to undergo surgery.

Ensuring that children feel safe and at ease in teh environment through playful interaction and support

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will have experience of working with children in some capacity, ideally as a HCA

Current phlebotomy skills would be an disctinct advantage

Friendly and approachable manner

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

