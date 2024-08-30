Porter 22.5

Bank Porter | Manual Handling, Customer Service | Part Time, 22.5hrs p/week | Permanent Contract | Rota Working, Some Weekends Included (Shifts anywhere between 5am - 10pm Mon to Sun | Unsocial Enhanced Pay | £11.48 p/hour | Impington, Cambridge | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking to bring on a Porter to join their established team on a permanent contract working 22.5 hours p/week (3 days out of 5). The successful candidate will work as a multi-skilled member of the service team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the Courier, Portering, Theatre, Cleaning and Security duties.

Duties & Responsibilities:

To collect/deliver items needed by the hospital from/to other hospitals or facilities around the local area.

To deliver occasional taxi service to patients and Spire executive staff.

To deliver a service to Theatres and Ward regarding the collection and return of blood units' from/to Blood Bank in accordance to local working instructions.

To clean, wash and refuel the company car.

To undertake all portering duties as Hospital Porter to agreed standards and procedures, e.g. cardiac arrest and fire team support, transportation of patients/goods/sets /equipment/linen/medical gases, clinical/general waste including attendance when clinical waste is collected by lorry and when gas is delivered, mail distribution, general cleaning and security duties.

Collecting and returning patients to and from theatres/ward/short stay suite/ imaging department. (Bed/ wheelchair / walking). Assist as required with slide transfer in imaging department.

To set up and dismantle tables and chairs in restaurant for functions as arranged.

To carry out tasks from the weekend jobs list.

To retrieve medical records from external on site storage cabin when medical records staff are not on duty.

Deliver morning papers to patients and internal departments.

Order linen on designated days and order from BOC when required via pharmacy.

Participate in porters meetings if on duty and keep up to date with information in the porters folder.

Clearing all waste from theatres department and disposing of it in the designated areas. Ensuring liaison with CSSD for appropriate timing of the collection & disposal of clinical waste.

Collecting pre-ordered meals for consultants and any staff as needed and taking to theatre rest room.

Theatre lounge supplies to be maintained - i.e. plastic cups, tea, coffee and milk etc.

Linen, collection, distribution and storage as required including theatre caps and masks.

Monitor and maintain stocks of fluids daily - saline, water etc. as required including stock in warming cabinets.

To monitor and maintain blood fridge - disc to be changed every Monday and alarm and disc checked and recorded daily.

To assist the other porters on duty when not active.

What we are looking for:

Expected to adopt a flexible attitude towards these duties which may have to be varied subject to the needs of the departments.

Clean driving licence

Good interpersonal skills

Happy to be in a position which may involve manual handling duties (moving beds/furniture etc).

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.