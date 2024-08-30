Bank Physiotherapist - Inpatient

Physiotherapist | Inpatients | Bank contract | Competitive rates of pay depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottingham

Spire Nottingham is now looking to recruit an Physiotherapist to join their bank team in the Inpatient Physiotherapy department.

You will ideally be willing to also work within our outpatient service as and when required to allow you to build on your experience.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose-built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a 5 bed Critical Care Unit, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11-day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Be HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on m

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

