Radiology Administrator

Spire Clare Park Hospital, located in Farnham is currently looking to recruit for an Administrator to work in the Business office on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which include Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetic, Urology, Dermatology and ENT. Spire Clare Park also has a recently opened endoscopy suite based in our scenic site in the Surrey Hills.

Working Hours: 8am-8pm shifts various as needed Monday-Saturday

Contract Type: Permanent

Duties and responsibilities (not limited to)

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy,

Manage bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.

Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.

Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

A knowledge of medical terminology is desirable but not essential, along with a working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system

Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer data bases

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

