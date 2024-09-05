Outpatients Receptionist - Part Time

Outpatient Receptionist - Part time (30hrs per week) | Spire Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield | £ 23,497.50 per annum + Extensive Benefits |

Spire Little Aston Hospital are expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and as such, we're looking for an Outpatient Receptionist to join our friendly team.

This role will be responsible for providing a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors.

This position is a Part-time, permanent position working scheduled shift patterns between Monday - Saturday for 30 hours per week and with flexibility to work on a rota basis.

This an excellent opportunity and a great role for someone that can thrive in a busy environment and enjoys speaking to people.

You don't need a medical background as full training is provided for you. If you are confident working in a team, can work under pressure, confident in speaking to people and can work across multiple medias such as phone/email/online and paper based forms simultaneously, then you may be suitable for this role. The main thing we want from you is the ability to provide a 1st class service.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital, which is part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare Group. We offer specialised and personalised healthcare with fast access to our World Class specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities:

As the Outpatient Receptionist you will be responsible for providing high levels of customer service with patients, completing a range of administration duties. Your tasks will include checking in patients, booking follow ups and updating records in line with GDPR requirements. There will also be plenty of adhoc administrative tasks. There will also be shifts working on the nurse's admin desk. This provides support with booking post op and blood appointment as well as completing a range of administrative duties.

Who we're looking for:

Experience in a Customer Service role with strong administration skills

Good computer literacy

Full flexibility to work a range of times and days as part of our rota

Working Hours: 30 hours per week: 07:30-20:30 Monday-Saturday, Rota basis

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications