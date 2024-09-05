Bank Ophthalmic Scrub Nurse/ODP

Bank Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner | Theatres | Bank | Wrexham | Competitive Hourly Rate

We have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner to join our experienced and dynamic Theatre team on a flexible working basis.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders

.Duties and responsibilities:

Assist in scrubbing for consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, concentrating in ophthalmic' s.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Ophthalmic experience is essential for this role.

At least 2 years scrub experience.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at