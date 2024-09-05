Healthcare Assistant | Bank | Zero Hours Contract | Competitive Salary Depending on Experience | Nottingham | Excellent Training Opportunities

Due to professional development within the team and ongoing expansion, Spire Nottingham Hospital are looking for an experienced and motivated Healthcare Assistant to join our established team. You will benefit from our fully funded training programs and excellent support.

Working in this department requires you to work a variety of shifts including days/nights and weekends. You must be able to rotate across all shift patterns to be considered.

You will also need to be able to drive to access our hospital.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.

Duties and responsibilities

As a HCA you will care for both private and NHS patients who have undergone a variety of elective surgeries.

Putting patients first and providing excellent service at all times.

Assisting the surgical ward team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Providing personal care to our patients, ensuring dignity and respect at all times.

Dealing with ECG's

Catheter removals

Who we're looking for

You will be an experienced Healthcare Assistant who is looking to progress their career.

Previous experience within a hospital environment would be a distinct advantage.

Committed and motivated individual.

Flexibility - Working in this department includes working at different hours of the day. You must be willing to work a rotation of days / nights and weekends.

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications