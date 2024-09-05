Children and Young Peoples Nurse

Children and Young Persons Nurse | CYP | Solihull, Birmingham | Competitive salary, depending on experience | Full Time

Spire Parkway Hospital are looking to recruit an experienced Registered Children's Nurse to join our established nursing team in the Children and Young Peoples department. This role is a permanent full time (37.5hrs) position.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security and safeguarding the welfare of children

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse with no restriction on NMC PIN.

- Experience of working on a children's ward as well as an outpatient setting (the successful candidate will ideally be able to mix skills between working within Outpatients to support chaperoning, minor procedure clinics, phlebotomy appointments and pre-assessments as well as working on the inpatient ward to support children undergoing surgical procedures).

- Flexible and adaptable, caring approach

- Shows initiative and ownership

- Shows pride and enthusiasm

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied paediatric case mixes

- Paediatric Resus Training - PILS/EPALS



Hours: Full-time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications