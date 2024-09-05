Business Office Administrator

Spire Clare Park Hospital, located in Farnham is currently looking to recruit for an Administrator to work in the Business office on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which include Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetic, Urology, Dermatology and ENT. Spire Clare Park also has a recently opened endoscopy suite based in our scenic site in the Surrey Hills.

Contract type: Permanent, Part Time

Working hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm (30 Hours Only, Spread over 4-5 days)

As Business Administrator you will ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient hospital charging service within and undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required.

Duties and Responsibilities (not limited to)

To ensure all billing is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure identifying billing problems, placing billing alerts, suspending and clearing as required

To follow up on billing queries liaising with Central Finance as required

To call off daily and monthly reports and action them accordingly to specified work instructions

Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently.

What do you need to have

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in a busy office and / or customer service environment is desired

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

MUST BE A DRIVER

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free DBS

Free car park

Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

About us

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Shanice Chapman ()