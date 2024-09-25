Endoscopy Lead

Team Lead | Endoscopy | Portsmouth| Band 6 equivalent salary-dependent on experience | Working shifts: Monday to Saturday between 07:30 - 20:30 | Access to training- after qualifying period

Are you a Senior Endoscopy Practitioner looking to move into management or perhaps you already work a similar capacity and are looking for your next career move? If so, Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an opening for an Endoscopy Team Lead. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player. Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Team Leader will deputize for the Manager and Deputy and support them as required, in the provision of appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. Maximizing theatre utilization, Consultant compliance and maintaining clinical standards, the post-holder will provide strong leadership and direction to all staff across the service and act as a point of contact for advice and expertise relating to professional issues.

- Monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care.

- Provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department.

- Act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies.

- Encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self

- To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

- Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met.

Who we're looking for:

- You will be a Registered Nurse or ODP; with at least 5 theatre years' experience Endoscopy

- Previously employed either a similar capacity or in a recent senior role in a theatre setting for a minimum of 2 years.

- An Endoscopy qualification would be advantageous, as would a Mentorship qualification or its equivalent.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Health Assessment

- Employee Assistance Programme

- Sharesave

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.