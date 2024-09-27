Specialist Physiotherapist | Band 6 dependent on experience | Full or Part-Time | Chatham, Kent
Spire Alexandra Hospital is looking for an experienced Specialist Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.
The department is flexible and can offer either full-time or part-time working
Spire Alexandra Hopsital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.
Duties and responsibilities
- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an outpatient setting.
- To work as an integrated member of the inpatient physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.
- To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.
- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.
Who we're looking for
- Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.
- HCPC Registered
- At least 3 years post-graduated clinical MSK experience
- Experience in assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
Hours: Full or Part-Time, Fully Flexible including evenings and weekends.
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.