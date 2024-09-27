Specialist Physiotherapist | Band 6 dependent on experience | Full or Part-Time | Chatham, Kent

Spire Alexandra Hospital is looking for an experienced Specialist Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

The department is flexible and can offer either full-time or part-time working

Spire Alexandra Hopsital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an outpatient setting.

To work as an integrated member of the inpatient physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.

To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

HCPC Registered

At least 3 years post-graduated clinical MSK experience

Experience in assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Hours: Full or Part-Time, Fully Flexible including evenings and weekends.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.