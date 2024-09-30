Administrator (Bank)

Bank Hospital Administrator | Private Hospital | Bank Shifts | Flexible Working | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital is recruiting for an experienced Administrator to join their team on a bank/temporary basis. You will work across multiple departments as required by the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

- To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner

Who we're looking for

- Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills

- Strong IT skills

- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills

- A team player with a can-do attitude

- Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on