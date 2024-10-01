Bank Oncology Pharmacist

Oncology Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | £40 per hour | Flexible | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experience Oncology Pharmacist to join their team on a bank/temporary basis. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Dunedin Hospital, has been serving the Reading community for over 100 years, as a first-class medical facility. Based in the heart of Reading, the hospital has two theatres, 16 inpatient beds, three recovery bays, Oncology services and an Endoscopy Suite.

Duties and responsibilities:

Spire Dunedin is a great place to develop your skills, because we are always looking for our Pharmacists to keep up to date with the latest developments in prescribing practice. We are regularly broadening the range of clinical services we offer, which brings opportunities for our Pharmacists to advance their knowledge in treating different patient groups, conditions and treatments.

- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital

Who we're looking for:

- Pharmacists educated to degree level

- Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice in Hospital settings

- Oncology Experience

- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements

- Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous

- BOPA registration is essential

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people