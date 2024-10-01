Finance and Commercial Manager

£ Market leading + comprehensive package

Spire Regency Hospital, Macclesfield, Cheshire



Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire is looking to recruit a Finance and Commercial Manager to join its senior management team. You will be responsible for providing financial leadership and support to enable robust and well informed business decision making within appropriate controls. The successful applicant will be the finance lead for the site, working very closely with the Hospital Director and other members of the senior management team.

Spire Regency Hospital is a medium sized private hospital situated just outside Macclesfield town centre. It offers inpatient, daycase, outpatients, and diagnostic procedures, employing around 178 staff and 126 consultants with current practice privileges. The hospital is a great place to work, and receives consistently high patient, colleague, and consultant satisfaction scores and is rated as good by the Care Quality Commission.

The hospital is part of Spire's Greater Manchester Hub, which includes Manchester, Regency, and Cheshire hospitals and the successful applicant will be well supported through induction and training by the hospital senior management team and other finance and commercial managers in the Hub.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform. We work in partnership with c8,760 experienced consultants and our hospitals delivered tailored, personalised care to 926,500 inpatients and day case patients in 2022.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business.

To demonstrate this in reality, today, more than 98% of our hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

Key responsibilities:

- To work with the Hospital Director and Senior Management Team to develop the hospital's business strategy

- Alongside the SMT provide the leadership in translating and implementing the hospital strategy into operational practice and to deliver on business objectives and annual operating plans for P&L and working capital

- To deliver insightful analysis to support decision making and improve performance. To support and develop the financial, operational and commercial decision making of staff and teams in the hospital

- To add value to the business to help managers push boundaries and promote risk taking in the drive to develop and deliver a differentiated service to our consultants and patients

- To support business development by maximising resource allocation enabling the hospital to expand its reach into existing and new markets

- To deliver the decision support, financial and operational reporting to ensure that the hospital operates efficiently, effectively and in compliance with corporate standards

- To work with colleagues in the hospital to promote a commercial culture of continuous improvement in order to deliver the highest quality processes and services to consultants and patients whilst delivering the hospital's strategic plans

- To ensure that the processes and structures of the hospital are appropriate for the delivery of robust data collection and delivery of accurate and meaningful monthly performance management information

- To ensure the efficient and profitable delivery of patient services and NHS contracting

The ideal candidate:

- Qualified Accountant

- Experience in a commercially and operationally focused finance role

- Proven team leadership experience

- Experience in the healthcare sector

- Someone to support the delivery of sound financial reports and management accounts

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity, then please apply today.

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.