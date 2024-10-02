Bank Food Service Host

Food Service Host | Bank | Cardiff | Excellent Benefits | Free On-Site Parking

Spire Cardiff are looking for a Food Service Host/Hostess to join our dedicated catering team on a bank basis. You will be joining a team who work together to provide an outstanding first class service.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Maintain a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness

Ensure that the counter is fully equipped

Assist with preparation of food items

Who we are looking for:

Previous Catering Experience

Current Food Hygiene Certificate

An active interest in food and cooking

A positive and flexible approach to customer service

Team player with excellent communication skills

Working Hours: Monday - Sunday various shifts between the hours of 07:00 - 20:30 - must be fully flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave, as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.