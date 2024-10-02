Healthcare Assistant | Clare Park | Permanent | Part Time | Competitive Salary and Benefits | Farnham



Spire Clare Park Hospital are looking to recruit experienced and committed Healthcare Assistants to join our friendly Ward Team. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire. Due to our location you MUST be a car driver in order to be considered for a position with us.

Spire Clare Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.



Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

- The ideal candidate will preferably be NVQ level 2/3 qualified

- Ideally you will have experience of working in a Hospital setting

- Computer literate

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

- Due to our location you MUST be a car driver in order to be considered for a position with us.



Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

