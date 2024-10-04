Bank Healthcare Assistant

This is a bank role working on an "as and when required" basis, you will be required to supplement staffing levels during busy periods and provide cover for existing staff in times of annual leave /sickness and busy periods of the year.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive nursing service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment.

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person



Who we are looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a hospital environment

Theatre/minor ops experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations (Desirable)

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate / NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential



Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

