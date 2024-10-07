Bank Housekeeper

This is a bank role working on an "as and when required" basis, you will be required to supplement staffing levels during busy periods and provide cover for existing staff in times of annual leave /sickness and busy periods of the year.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which include Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetic, Urology, Dermatology and ENT. Spire Clare Park also has a recently opened endoscopy suite based in our scenic site in the Surrey Hills.

Duties and responsibilities

With a strong focus on Customer Service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Housekeepers provide a vital service in our hospital.

In this role you will be responsible for maintaining our high standards of cleanliness within our fantastic hospital. This will include our Wards, Offices and Reception and you will ensure our beds are turned around in preparation for new patients in a timely manner.

Who we're looking for

You will ideally have experience in a cleaning capacity within a commercial environment

Knowledge of infection control within a hospital would be beneficial, however, is not essential

Flexibility to work on our rota as required

Someone with a great work ethic who excels in customer service

MUST BE A CAR DRIVER

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications