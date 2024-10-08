Specialised EP Cardiac Physiologist | Hull and East Riding | Part time 25-30 hours| Permanent | Invasive EP Experience is essential to this role.



We are currently seeking forward thinking, dynamic, and motivated individuals to work at Spire Hull and East Riding. This post involves some combination of invasive procedures, including EP and cardiac rhythm management (devices), as well as analysing cardiac monitors.



This role is ideally for a Physiologist with an interest in performing EP procedures and a passion for arrhythmia management on the whole. We are looking for someone to join the Spire Cath lab team to increase their knowledge and exposure within device management and implantation.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near the Humber Bridge. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team



Duties and responsibilities



To bring advanced clinical arrhythmia skills to Spire Hull and East Riding with a focus on cardiac devices, invasive procedures and electrophysiology. Contributions can still be made in other service areas as skills and needs dictate.

This role is ideally for a Physiologist with an interest in performing EP procedures and a passion for arrhythmia management on the whole. We are looking for someone to join the cath lab team to increase their knowledge and exposure within device management and implantation.

Applicants should be competent in all non-invasive cardiac procedures. You will be expected to demonstrate maturity and experience consistent with this grade to contribute fully to the improvement and advancement of the service



.Who we're looking for

- BSc Clinical Physiology (or equivalent)

- Immediate Life Support

- IBHRE/BHRS Exam (Devices)

- IBHRE/BHRS Exam (EP) or working towards this

- Registration with the RCCP

- Ability to work in and contribute to a team environment

- Effective verbal and written communication

- Well versed in basic diagnostic skills expected of a Band 6 grade (> 1 year) including solo experience of non-invasive cardiology procedures eg ECG, holters

- Solo experience with implant and follow-up of all devices including remote monitoring

- Invasive procedures within the cath lab



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.