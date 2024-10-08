Registered Manager (OFSTED)

Registered Manager - Children's Home

Location: Burton-on-Trent

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £42,500 per annum (DOE)

Chase Medical has a fantastic NEW opportunity with a well established care provider for Children and Young Adults. They're currently looking for an experienced Registered Manager to join their lovely team in Burton-on-Trent in their 3 bed EBD home.

They aim to provide the best possible outcomes for their children by ensuring they create a nurturing environment which supports the safety, growth and development required.

What's on offer?

Full-time hours (Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm)

£42,500 per annum (DOE, negotiable if currently earn more)

28 days Annual Leave (incl, bank holidays)

Progression Opportunities with an ever-growing company

Excellent supportive working environment

Requirements Needed:

Level 5 in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent

Experience working with OFSTED

Experience working within Children's Residential Care

Full UK Driving License

Duties of a Registered Manager include but not limited to:

Ensuring the positive development of young people in care

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education

Managing staff welfare, staff absence etc

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant

Providing leadership and guidance to the team

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Interested in this role? Click apply now! Or send your CV to annabelle.holden@chase-medical.com

