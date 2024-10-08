Registered Manager (OFSTED)

For Employers
Registered Manager - Children's Home

Location: Burton-on-Trent

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £42,500 per annum (DOE)

Chase Medical has a fantastic NEW opportunity with a well established care provider for Children and Young Adults. They're currently looking for an experienced Registered Manager to join their lovely team in Burton-on-Trent in their 3 bed EBD home.

They aim to provide the best possible outcomes for their children by ensuring they create a nurturing environment which supports the safety, growth and development required.

What's on offer?

  • Full-time hours (Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm)
  • £42,500 per annum (DOE, negotiable if currently earn more)
  • 28 days Annual Leave (incl, bank holidays)
  • Progression Opportunities with an ever-growing company
  • Excellent supportive working environment

Requirements Needed:

  • Level 5 in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent
  • Experience working with OFSTED
  • Experience working within Children's Residential Care
  • Full UK Driving License

Duties of a Registered Manager include but not limited to:

  • Ensuring the positive development of young people in care
  • Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education
  • Managing staff welfare, staff absence etc
  • Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant
  • Providing leadership and guidance to the team
  • Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Interested in this role? Click apply now! Or send your CV to annabelle.holden@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company helping you find your permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK

