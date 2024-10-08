Registered Manager (OFSTED)

Registered Manager - Children's Home
Location: Burton-on-Trent
Hours: Full-time
Salary: £42,500 per annum (DOE)
Chase Medical has a fantastic NEW opportunity with a well established care provider for Children and Young Adults. They're currently looking for an experienced Registered Manager to join their lovely team in Burton-on-Trent in their 3 bed EBD home.
They aim to provide the best possible outcomes for their children by ensuring they create a nurturing environment which supports the safety, growth and development required.
What's on offer?
- Full-time hours (Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm)
- £42,500 per annum (DOE, negotiable if currently earn more)
- 28 days Annual Leave (incl, bank holidays)
- Progression Opportunities with an ever-growing company
- Excellent supportive working environment
Requirements Needed:
- Level 5 in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent
- Experience working with OFSTED
- Experience working within Children's Residential Care
- Full UK Driving License
Duties of a Registered Manager include but not limited to:
- Ensuring the positive development of young people in care
- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education
- Managing staff welfare, staff absence etc
- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant
- Providing leadership and guidance to the team
- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.
Interested in this role? Click apply now! Or send your CV to annabelle.holden@chase-medical.com
