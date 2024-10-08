Registered Manager (OFSTED)

Registered Manager - Children's Home

Location: Nottingham

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £40,000 - £44,500 per annum

I'm currently working with an established care provider for Children and Young Adults who are looking for an experienced Registered Manager to join their fantastic team in Nottingham on a full-time basis. This is an EBD home.

The client is committed in providing the best possible outcomes for their children. They strive to ensure they create a nurturing environment to support safety, growth, and development.

What can they offer?

£40,000 - £44,500 per annum (DOE) plus bonuses.

Full-time Hours (9am - 5pm Monday - Friday)

28 days Annual Leave

Fantastic supportive working environment

Progression Opportunities within an ever-growing company.

Who are they looking for:

Level 5 in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent.

Experience working with OFSTED

Have a Full UK Driving Licence

Experience working within Children's Residential Care

The duties of a Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education

Providing leadership and guidance to the team

Managing staff welfare, staff absence etc

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people

Ensuring the positive development of young people in care

If you're interested in this role then please click apply now or send your CV to annabelle.holden@chase-medical.com.

