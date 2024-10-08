Registered Manager (OFSTED)

Registered Manager - Children's Home
Location: Nottingham
Hours: Full-time
Salary: £40,000 - £44,500 per annum
I'm currently working with an established care provider for Children and Young Adults who are looking for an experienced Registered Manager to join their fantastic team in Nottingham on a full-time basis. This is an EBD home.
The client is committed in providing the best possible outcomes for their children. They strive to ensure they create a nurturing environment to support safety, growth, and development.
What can they offer?
- £40,000 - £44,500 per annum (DOE) plus bonuses.
- Full-time Hours (9am - 5pm Monday - Friday)
- 28 days Annual Leave
- Fantastic supportive working environment
- Progression Opportunities within an ever-growing company.
Who are they looking for:
- Level 5 in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent.
- Experience working with OFSTED
- Have a Full UK Driving Licence
- Experience working within Children's Residential Care
The duties of a Registered Manager include but are not limited to:
- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education
- Providing leadership and guidance to the team
- Managing staff welfare, staff absence etc
- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant
- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people
- Ensuring the positive development of young people in care
If you're interested in this role then please click apply now or send your CV to annabelle.holden@chase-medical.com.
Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company helping you find your permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.