Deputy Ward Manager | Mixed Surgical Specialities | Salary dependent on experience | Sutton | Private Hospital | Full Time | Permanent

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for a Deputy Ward Manager to join our dynamic and forward thinking ward nursing team. The successful candidate will look after pre and post op surgical patients from a variety of specialities and assist the Ward Manager in the smooth day to day running of the Wards. Our specialities include major orthopaedics, urology, gynae, general and cardiothoracic & cardiology.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- Experience of working in a leadership position.

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications