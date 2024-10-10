OFSTED Registered Manager

Role: Registered Manager - Childrens Home OFSTED

Location: Wyke

Salary: Up to £55k DOE

We are currently recruiting for a Registered Manager for one of our well established 1 bed homes. They are also looking to open a second home down the road too. The home has received a 'GOOD' Ofsted rating in 2023.

This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Registered Manager to join and manage a children's home, supporting the care staff and management team.

Would also consider a Deputy Manager too, looking to make a step up.

Benefits include:

- A comprehensive training package

- Up to £55,000 per annum

Requirements:

- Minimum Level 5 qualification in Children's Care

- Previous managerial experience in a children's home

- Minimum of 2 years working in children's residential care

The ideal candidate should have experience working in a leadership role in a children's home, and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. Flexibility and adaptability to handle on-the-day scenarios and work-required shifts are essential.

If you are interested in this role, please call 01142757421 and ask for Leah, or email to leah.beard@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company that helps you find permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.

