OFSTED Registered Manager

Role: Registered Manager - Childrens Home OFSTED
Location: Wyke
Salary: Up to £55k DOE
We are currently recruiting for a Registered Manager for one of our well established 1 bed homes. They are also looking to open a second home down the road too. The home has received a 'GOOD' Ofsted rating in 2023.
This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Registered Manager to join and manage a children's home, supporting the care staff and management team.
Would also consider a Deputy Manager too, looking to make a step up.
Benefits include:
- A comprehensive training package
- Up to £55,000 per annum
Requirements:
- Minimum Level 5 qualification in Children's Care
- Previous managerial experience in a children's home
- Minimum of 2 years working in children's residential care
The ideal candidate should have experience working in a leadership role in a children's home, and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. Flexibility and adaptability to handle on-the-day scenarios and work-required shifts are essential.
If you are interested in this role, please call 01142757421 and ask for Leah, or email to leah.beard@chase-medical.com.
Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company that helps you find permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.
