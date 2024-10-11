Medical Secretary | Administration | Leeds | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive Salary and excellent benefits

Spire leeds Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued

Consultants in providing a high quality service.

As Medical Secretary your main tasks To provide a full medical secretarial service to Consultants. The post requires excellent communication skills, computer literacy, ability to remain calm when dealing with clients.



ACCOUNTABILITIES AND ACTIVITIES:



- To provide an efficient secretarial service to all Consultants.

- To type all Consultants' clinic notes and letters to General Practitioners and external agencies, meeting deadlines (48 -72 hours).

- To answer patient queries, using tact and diplomacy when dealing with issues of a sensitive nature.

- To liaise with Consultants and their secretaries in order to resolve patient queries/complaints in a timely manner.

- To be solely responsible for at least six Consultants, handling all clinic correspondence, telephone calls, and queries relating to the allocated Consultant, displaying a high level of accuracy, presentation and attention to detail.

- To communicate effectively with GP surgeries, other healthcare professionals i.e Occupational Health Nurses, physiotherapists etc.

- To provide copy clinic letters when needed.

- To open Consultants mail and distribute.

- To type discharge summaries/operation notes etc dictated by Consultants.

- To log all incoming clinic/theatre typing, insurance claim forms, DWP forms etc and distribute appropriately.

- To order Consultants' paper, office stationery etc.

- To liaise closely with Outpatient Department, Medical Records, NHS Team and other departments within the hospital.

- To assist in the training of new and trainee Medical Secretaries.

- To undergo all mandatory training required i.e. fire, health and safety etc.

- To ensure consistent provision of service during holiday/sickness periods, by providing adequate cover of private typing.

- To contribute to the development of departmental procedures.

- To familiarise with company policies and procedures.

- To deliver exemplary customer service to all users of the service(consultants, patients and co-workers)

- To assist with any other reasonable duties required as per the Senior Medical Secretary.



QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:

- Good standard of education.

- Excellent communication skills.

- Professional telephone manner.

- A good knowledge of medical, anatomical and physiological terminology.

- Knowledge of IT systems.

- RSA level II or equivalent.



Contract type: Permanent, Full-time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car park

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

