Ward Host/Hostess | Catering | Clare Park | Private Hospital | Permanent | Part Time | Farnham

Spire Clare Park are seeking a Ward Host/Hostess to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital on a part time, permanent basis.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be required to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital. As part of your role you will be required to clean beverage areas in staff restaurant and stock up with crockery, as an assistant you will be involved in preparing cold food items, salads, sandwiches, cold meals, for staff or patients' meals.





Who we're looking for

- Previous catering experience is desirable

- Team Player with excellent communication skills

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- In order to work at Clare Park you MUST be a car driver.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications