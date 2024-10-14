IPC Hub Lead - Edinburgh

Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Hub Lead / Full Time, Permanent/ Edinburgh

We are one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

The group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007. Since then, Spire Healthcare has made significant capital investments in its estate and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Spire is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250. We were the first private hospital provider to publish outcomes data on our website and we have received awards for our clinical quality and high levels of patient satisfaction.

Spire Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of patient care. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients, and day case patients in 2022.

Patients, consultants, and general practitioners trust Spire Healthcare to deliver the high-quality care they expect from a leading private healthcare provider. For us, it's more than just treating patients, it's about looking after people.

To ensure hospitals are compliant with and adhere to all the regulatory requirements for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and provide assurance to the Hospital SMT regarding this. To act as a subject matter expert and educational resource. Predominantly hospital based role with frequent travel to all hospitals within the hub and home working for administrative purposes where required - role will sit within central clinical team

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain professional development, registration and associated requirements

To monitor compliance with Spire policies and their implementation, escalate non-compliance to the DIPC

To assist the DIPC in development and delivery of the IPC annual programme

To assist the DIPC in development and delivery of the IPC strategy, drive and monitor progress

Participate in hospital environmental refurbishment and development, ensuring IPC compliance and sign off

To attend the hospital's IPC committee

To attend Antimicrobial Stewardship, Water Safety and Ventilation Safety meetings and act as subject matter expert with regard to IPC

To participate in the hospital antimicrobial stewardship programme

Support clinical teams with post-infection reviews

Monitoring and surveillance of infections to include trend analysis

Develop strong working relationships and escalation pathways with hospital DIPC's

To support the auditing process for IPC, alongside the hospital clinical governance team, identifying any trends, analysing data and compiling reports for both internal and external submission, supporting departments with action planning

To carry out mandatory surveillance/reporting to external bodies (PHE/HPS/HPW) for alert organisms

To contribute to all local data collection and submission to internal committees for example Clinical Audit and Effectiveness Committee

Support clinical colleagues with interpretation of microbiological reports

To advise on the local management of patients with infections/infectious conditions

To support local information regarding IPC issues to patients and visitors

To work with colleagues to identify infection risks and undertake risk assessments to effectively manage the associated risks

To work clinically alongside colleagues sharing clinical expertise and knowledge

Establish IPC link personnel on all wards and in clinical departments and ensure that they receive regular information and training

To educate and train hospital colleagues in methods of IPC, establishing educational programmes to meet the needs of all colleagues

To provide information and advice with regards appropriate decontamination



Key Requirements:

Registered healthcare professional

Proven knowledge and experience of working at a senior level within IPC

Educated to at least degree level post registration qualification in IPC or can provide evidence that working towards post registration qualification

Proven ability to work with minimal supervision

Proficiency in IT software including the use of Microsoft Office software packages, internet and email

Ability to travel across the hub. Driving licence would be an advantage

High quality presentation and report writing skills

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain, and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and wellbeing of all our colleagues and consultants.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful, and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We, therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

