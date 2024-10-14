IPC Audit & Surveillance Support Worker

IPC Audit & Surveillance

Full Time - 6 month FTC

Hospital based with expense paid, frequent travel between, St Anthony's (Sutton) & The Alexandra (Chatham)

An exciting opportunity has arisen for IPC Audit & Surveillance Support across the hub. A ssisting in the collection of relevant clinical data for use by the IPC team to assist with maintenance of records and statistics relating to HCAI.

The post holder will be responsible for the smooth running of processes for the IPC team providing administration and supporting in clinical audits.

Key Responsibilities: -

- Undertake the role of working alongside existing colleagues and healthcare professionals promoting and developing IPC awareness to prevent healthcare associated infection (HCAI)

- To be responsible for data quality ensuring that information both provided and received is accurate and valid.

- To manage the surgical site surveillance programme SSISS

- Audit effective management of common conditions

- Monitor compliance with IPC policies through spot audit

- Support clinical areas with the timely submission of IPC audit, working with these areas to improve participation, accuracy and completeness

- Create reports to present audit findings visually using charts/graphs and feedback any urgent findings to IPC nursing staff.

- Participate in hub wide campaigns to raise awareness of developments in effective infection prevention and control practices

- Attend meetings including outbreak control meetings, team meetings, Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Committee and other meetings as appropriate



Key Requirements:

- Previous experience in audit and surveillance

- Proven ability to work with minimal supervision.

- Proficiency in IT software including the use of Microsoft Office software packages, internet and email

- Full Driving licence and have daily use of a car

- High quality presentation and report writing skills

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

