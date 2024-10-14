Bank Ward Host/Hostess | Catering | Clare Park | Private Hospital | Flexible Working | Bank | Farnham

Spire Clare Park are seeking a Ward Host/Hostess to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital on a bank basis.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be required to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital. As part of your role you will be required to clean beverage areas in staff restaurant and stock up with crockery, as an assistant you will be involved in preparing cold food items, salads, sandwiches, cold meals, for staff or patients' meals.





Who we're looking for

- Previous catering experience is desirable

- Team Player with excellent communication skills

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- In order to work at Clare Park you MUST be a car driver.



Benefits - Bank Colleagues:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

