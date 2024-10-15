Bank Medical Secretary | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley Park | Flexible Working |
Spire Methley Park Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.
As Medical Secretary your main tasks To provide a full medical secretarial service to Consultants. The post requires excellent communication skills, computer literacy, ability to remain calm when dealing with clients.
ACCOUNTABILITIES AND ACTIVITIES:
- To provide an efficient secretarial service to all Consultants.
- To type all Consultants' clinic notes and letters to General Practitioners and external agencies, meeting deadlines (48 -72 hours).
- To answer patient queries, using tact and diplomacy when dealing with issues of a sensitive nature.
- To liaise with Consultants and their secretaries in order to resolve patient queries/complaints in a timely manner.
- To be solely responsible for at least six Consultants, handling all clinic correspondence, telephone calls, and queries relating to the allocated Consultant, displaying a high level of accuracy, presentation and attention to detail.
- To communicate effectively with GP surgeries, other healthcare professionals i.e Occupational Health Nurses, physiotherapists etc.
- To provide copy clinic letters when needed.
- To open Consultants mail and distribute.
- To type discharge summaries/operation notes etc dictated by Consultants.
- To log all incoming clinic/theatre typing, insurance claim forms, DWP forms etc and distribute appropriately.
- To order Consultants' paper, office stationery etc.
- To liaise closely with Outpatient Department, Medical Records, NHS Team and other departments within the hospital.
- To assist in the training of new and trainee Medical Secretaries.
- To undergo all mandatory training required i.e. fire, health and safety etc.
- To ensure consistent provision of service during holiday/sickness periods, by providing adequate cover of private typing.
- To contribute to the development of departmental procedures.
- To familiarise with company policies and procedures.
- To deliver exemplary customer service to all users of the service(consultants, patients and co-workers)
- To assist with any other reasonable duties required as per the Senior Medical Secretary.
QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:
- Good standard of education.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Professional telephone manner.
- A good knowledge of medical, anatomical and physiological terminology.
- Knowledge of IT systems.
- RSA level II or equivalent.
Contract type: Bank Work
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.