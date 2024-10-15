Bank Medical Secretary | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley Park | Flexible Working |

Spire Methley Park Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.

As Medical Secretary your main tasks To provide a full medical secretarial service to Consultants. The post requires excellent communication skills, computer literacy, ability to remain calm when dealing with clients.

ACCOUNTABILITIES AND ACTIVITIES:



- To provide an efficient secretarial service to all Consultants.

- To type all Consultants' clinic notes and letters to General Practitioners and external agencies, meeting deadlines (48 -72 hours).

- To answer patient queries, using tact and diplomacy when dealing with issues of a sensitive nature.

- To liaise with Consultants and their secretaries in order to resolve patient queries/complaints in a timely manner.

- To be solely responsible for at least six Consultants, handling all clinic correspondence, telephone calls, and queries relating to the allocated Consultant, displaying a high level of accuracy, presentation and attention to detail.

- To communicate effectively with GP surgeries, other healthcare professionals i.e Occupational Health Nurses, physiotherapists etc.

- To provide copy clinic letters when needed.

- To open Consultants mail and distribute.

- To type discharge summaries/operation notes etc dictated by Consultants.

- To log all incoming clinic/theatre typing, insurance claim forms, DWP forms etc and distribute appropriately.

- To order Consultants' paper, office stationery etc.

- To liaise closely with Outpatient Department, Medical Records, NHS Team and other departments within the hospital.

- To assist in the training of new and trainee Medical Secretaries.

- To undergo all mandatory training required i.e. fire, health and safety etc.

- To ensure consistent provision of service during holiday/sickness periods, by providing adequate cover of private typing.

- To contribute to the development of departmental procedures.

- To familiarise with company policies and procedures.

- To deliver exemplary customer service to all users of the service(consultants, patients and co-workers)

- To assist with any other reasonable duties required as per the Senior Medical Secretary.



QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:

- Good standard of education.

- Excellent communication skills.

- Professional telephone manner.

- A good knowledge of medical, anatomical and physiological terminology.

- Knowledge of IT systems.

- RSA level II or equivalent.



Contract type: Bank Work



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

