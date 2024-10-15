Radiology Manager | Imaging | Private Hospital | Private Hospital | Full Time | Permanent | Farnham

Spire Clare Park are looking to recruit an experienced Radiology Manager to lead the team in the Imaging Department. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- Work as the Head of Department reporting into the Director of Clinical Services

- Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team

- Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

- Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources

- Implement and monitor working processes and policies

- Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately

- Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists

- Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department

Who we're looking for

- BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

- Post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

- The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

- Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills

- Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

- Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications