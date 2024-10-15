Pre-Assessment Nurse | Spire Clare Park | Competitive Salary dependent on experience | Part Time | Permanent | Farnham | Free Parking & excellent benefits

Spire Clare Park are looking for a pre-assessment nurse to join their passionate and dedicated team on a part-time, permanent basis. Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Pre-Operative Assessment Lead/Manager the post holder is responsible for contributing to the quality within the POA department and escalation of any quality concerns.

- Working autonomously, completes POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history.

- Embrace the use of ePOA to undertake the POA for patients and to offer the option of telephone or virtual appointments.

- Demonstrates appropriate review of previous anaesthetic documentation and is able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the key factors that would require referral for anaesthetist assessment.

- Liaises with the anaesthetist and surgeon to determine fitness to proceed escalating where necessary.

- Ensures patients meet the surgical admissions criteria for the appropriate level of care for the hospital.

- Ensures work load is carried out efficiently and to agreed standardised working practice and protocols.

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Previous pre-assessment experience preferable.

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Able to demonstrate the principles of accountable practice.

- Full and current UK driving licence with access to own vehicle due to the location of the Hospital.

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

