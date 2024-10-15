HR Advisor | Spire Bushey-Onsite | Permanent | FT 37.5 hours per week | Salary DOE| Excellent Benefits Scheme including Private Healthcare and CIPD support



Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups. Since the Group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007, Spire has expanded its estate to 39 hospitals, 33 clinics, medical centres, private GP, and occupational health services, and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and the highest levels of patient satisfaction.



Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.



Our People Team is committed to delivering Spire's purpose - making a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care.



As a HR Advisor you will support the hospital with all aspects of HR. Providing expert HR advice and guidance to Spire colleagues and managers within the hospital to enable everyone to deliver our Purpose on a daily basis.

You will provide expert HR advice; it is imperative that you can build effective relationships at all levels with multiple stakeholders. It's a varied and busy hands-on role where you will be expected to manage multiple priorities so organisation and delivering on your promises is key.



Key Responsibilities:

- Driving effective workforce planning through regular workforce discussions with the hospital Senior Management Team

- Leading the hospital onboarding activities for all new joiners to ensure all new colleagues receive an induction.

- Supporting managers and new starters through probation periods within the required timescales, providing advice and guidance

- Ensuring accurate and confidential management of all colleague HR files and personal information in line with GDPR guidance

- Being an advocate of wellbeing for the hospital and Spire, promoting all relevant tools, support mechanism, communication channels on a regular basis

- Actively managing absence within the hospital to reduce short term absence and manage effectively long-term absence. Supporting managers in managing absent colleagues, ensuring the colleague feels supported whilst managing the departmental resource appropriately

- Being the initial point of contact for all HR matters and provide high quality consistent HR advice in line with Spire policy, procedure, and best practice

- Supporting managers in performance management processes, disciplinary, grievance issues and attendance matters Attending where required as HR support for the manager, in such meetings and discussions

- Ensuring all employee relations issues are managed in a timely manner, prioritising workload. As well as making sure that diversity and equality, fairness and consistency is applied to all discussions, decisions with managers and colleagues, whilst balancing the needs of the business

- Co-ordinating the appraisal process and supporting managers to have regular 1:1 with all colleagues

- Support the annual pay review process to ensure fairness, consistency is applied



Key Requirements:

- Level 5 CIPD Qualification or equivalent

- Demonstrable experience as a HR Advisor or in another HR based role

- Knowledge of HR functions and systems; pay & benefits, recruitment, training & development for example

- An understanding of employment laws and disciplinary / grievance procedures

- Ability to identify and implement business focused solutions

- Aptitude for problem-solving and decision-making, alongside managing complex queries

- Capability to build strong relationships

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload

- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to influence at all levels

- Ability to manage confidential information appropriately

- High personal standards and quality of work output with outstanding organisational and time-management abilities



Benefits:

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Comprehensive Private medical insurance which covers pre-existing conditions and no excess

- 35 days annual leave (rising to 37 days) inclusive of bank holidays

- Generous Company pension scheme with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers, including groceries discounts and gym memberships discounts

- Life assurance

- We commit to our colleagues' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward, MHFA onsite and access to our 24/7 EAP.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

