Supplies Administrator

Supplies Assistant | Stores | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Bristol | Permanent - Full Time

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a Supplies Assistant to join our fantastic team.

The role is to maintain and support a local supply chain strategy including accurate stock levels for all clinical and non-clinical supplies.

The main focus of the role is to coordinate and control the movement of consumable and prosthesis orders for Theatres.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Manage the movement of consumable and prosthesis orders for Theatres

- Pulls stores items from the shelves based on material number, description, and quality requirements

- Responsible for stock replenishment for all consumable and daily stock control

- Ensures Stores and Theatres goals are met

- Maintains a high level of health and safety standards

- Ability to order all stock and non-stock items for all departments to be delivered

- Continuously review stock for rotation ensuring obsolescence is minimised and actioned where appropriate in line with company policy

- Ensuring that all work is of the highest quality, delivered consistently and well-presented

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in a supplies or stores environment

- Excellent interpersonal skills

- Self-motivated and organised with ability to prioritise workload to maximize efficiencies and meet deadlines

- Competent computer (to include Excel) and numeracy skills

- Experience in stock control and management

- Good telephone and communication skills

- Willingness and ability to work with a commercial awareness

- Experience in the field of healthcare supplies and hospital experience is desired but not essential

- Knowledge of range of healthcare products is desired but not essential

Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week - Monday-Friday although flexibility of working hours will be required. You will also take part in 4 stock audits per year which are at weekends, overtime is paid for this.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.