Out Patient Physiotherapist

Outpatient Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary| Hull & East Riding Hospital | Full Time



We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Outpatient Physiotherapist to join our high performing team here at Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital. With a focus on Clinical Rehab, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.





Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risk

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into considering their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing

- Rehab using out high-performance gym equipment such as Alter-G ant-gravity treadmill

.Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent and be registered with the HCPC

- Have relevant experience working at post-graduate level in the assessment and treatment of muscular skeletal disorders, sports injuries, orthopaedic conditions and mobilisations

- Possess excellent communication and time management skills

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- Newly Qualified experience will be considered

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

