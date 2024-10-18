Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Competitive pay | Flexible working | Cardiff | Free on-site parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank.

This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service..

Who we're looking for: You must be a qualified Pharmacist.

You must be GPhC registered with no restrictions.

Previous Hospital experience (2 years) is desirable.

SAP system experience is desirable but not essential.

You will be a team player with a friendly approach.

You will be personable, sensitive, and empathetic. Working Hours: Monday - Friday 08:30 - 17:00 and Saturday 08:30 - 17:00 Contract Type: Bank Benefits - Bank Colleagues: