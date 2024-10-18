Health Care Assistant, Aldershot

Are you a Health Care Assistant in the Aldershot area? Are you looking for flexible hours that work around you? Do you have time during the week to give local surgeries a helping hand? Then Chase Medical needs you?

Benefits of working with Chase:

Full flexibility

Dedicated recruitment team

A competitive pay rate- Our pay rate ranges from £ 13-£20 an hour

An easy to complete registration process

Exclusive shifts not found anywhere else

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a UK based agency, that specialises in supplying permanent work and locum shifts to clinical staff within the Primary Care Sector nationwide. With 10+ years' experience we are a market leader and have exclusive roles available across the country, whether it be temporary or permanent we're sure to have the perfect role for you.

Are you suitable?

You MUST have had General Practice experience to be suitable.

The next steps:

If you're interested and want to chat about this position or any other vacancies, we have here at Chase Medical, please feel free to contact Luke on 0114 275 7421 or email luke.walsh@Chase-Medical.com

Does this sound like one your friends?

We offer a referral scheme of up to £500 if someone you refer works with us so, please feel free to pass there details on to us today!

