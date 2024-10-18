I have an amazing opportunity in Belvedere (SE2) - a private cosmetic clinic is currently looking for a CQC Manager to join their team on a permanent basis. They are looking for a highly experienced manager to work full-time and offering up to £65k!

The clinic offers a variety of surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries such as liposuction and abdominoplasty. Most of the procedures focus on breast augmentation. Therefore, candidates must be knowledgeable about the surgical procedures performed and the health and safety regulations that must be observed.

The clinic has ambitious goals to improve the level of service provided to its patients and enhance their Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating. As a result, they are searching for a manager to achieve this objective. So, if you are looking to move out of the NHS and into a high-paying role primarily focused on improving patient care, then this is the role for you.

The ideal candidate should possess excellent verbal and non-verbal communication skills and have experience in the following:

- CQC preparation

- CQC compliance

- Experience in a practice where they performed minor surgery

- Business development experience

Benefits:

Salary up to £65k

Full-time hours

25 days annual leave + Bank holidays

Free Parking

Excellent benefits

If you're interested in this role and would like to learn more please get in touch!

#INDTRC2022