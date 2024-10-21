Registered Manager - Children's Home, Clipstone

Salary 50k

I am currently assisting a well-established care provider for children and young adults in recruiting a Registered Manager for their children's home in Clipstone.

The Home is fully equipped with amazing staff and support do you'll have everything you need when you join this 3 bed EBD home.

What's on offer?

- Competitive salary £50k per year

- Full time hours (9

- Performance-related bonuses

- Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

- Support for those working towards their qualifications.

- Fantastic supportive working environment.

The ideal Registered Manager must:

- Hold an NVQ Level 5 in Residential Childcare, or be working towards it.

- Have experience working with OFSTED.

- Have experience working in social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) sector

- Good understanding of BESD children including strategies used to manage challenging behaviour

- Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care.

- Experience working with children aged 8 -15 years

- Have a Full UK Driving Licence.

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

- Be first point of contact for any concerns, complaints, or safeguarding issues. Liaising with Local Authorities, School, Health and other professionals to ensure the very best outcomes for the young people we care for.

- Ensuring the positive development of young people in care.

- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

- Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

- Managing staff welfare, staff absence, etc.

- Dealing with budget management.

- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to join a new team. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Rob will be in touch!

