Hospital Engineer | Spire Portsmouth, Havant | Permanent |Fulltime-37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for an Engineer to join their fantastic team on a permanent basis. The successful applicant will work as part of the engineering team providing a comprehensive and cost-effective engineering service within the hospital. Maintaining a safe environment for all staff and customers. The split of this role is anticipated to vary between hands on responsibilities and management responsibilities being undertaken in the absence of the Engineering Manager

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

To implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned and preventative maintenance programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

To identify personal training and development requirements, for self and team, consistent with the hospital business plan.

To assist the Engineering Manager as point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

To understand ventilation systems, water, medical gases and electrical knowledge.

To undertake maintenance/testing of plant / equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations / PPM Schedules and manufactures instruction keeping all necessary records

To receive and review prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on CMMS.

To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.

To provide in-house day to day maintenance service

To assist with any fire drills or fire activity

Who we're looking for:

Must hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas

Have experience in building services management with a track record of success

Have extensive knowledge of building services

Be able to prioritise demands against resources

Be able to support hospital compliance with changing legislation

It would be advantageous to have served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with C&G Qualification in electrical or Mechanical field and have experience of working in a hospital environment, or similar settings

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible