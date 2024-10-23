Physiotherapist | Band 5 equivalent, depending on experience | Solihull | Full Time | 37.5hrs Per Week | Award Winning CPD

Spire Parkway Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and experienced Physiotherapist to join our committed Physiotherapy team.

At Spire Parkway Hospital our team of Physiotherapists provide individually tailored care to address pain and discomfort. We work with patients to set realistic goals and help to restore them to maximum movement and functional ability.

Whether a patients symptoms are the result of ageing, injury, disease or environmental factors our evidence based, measurable and continually reviewed treatments will aid you to create a safe recovery.

Our physiotherapy department has a sports medicine clinic with specialised isokinetic equipment and a gymnasium to help assess and treat a number of sports related conditions. We also have specialists in Respiratory, Paediatric, narrowband UVB treatments, Breast Care and MSK.



Duties and responsibilities:

Within this role, you will work across both inpatient and outpatient MSK, including 1 evening per week in the outpatient department.

The role will involve the delivering of an excellent standard of assessment and treatment in the outpatient setting. You will treat a diverse MSK caseload seeing patients post-surgery and through GP and self-referrals.

You will be fully supported within this role with a strong clinical team, ongoing supervision, CPD and consultant surgeons who would also be able to offer clinical support too.

This is a clinical role and you will be responsible for providing exceptional patient care to your own varied caseload.

To undertake physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal patients.

You will be expected to look after a wide range of patients from post-operative orthopaedics through to sports people.

You will be required to help work towards service development and service improvement initiatives

You will have allocated time in your day to complete your admin duties.

Dedicated CPD time every month and regular CPD sessions within the team, in which you will be encouraged to take an active role.

Ensuring that the highest clinical standards are met at all times

To take part in the weekend ward rota (approx. 1:6/8 weekends).

To take part in the week day on call rota - approx. 1:12 weeks.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration with no restrictions on practice

Must hold a Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy)

Previous experience within an outpatient department.

Experience of / a very keen interest in latter stage ortho / MSK rehabilitation

Post graduate education in MSK is desirable but not essential

A basic understanding of respiratory experience would be an advantage

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday - flexibility in working hours across the week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward. Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care. For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.