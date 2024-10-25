Bank Medical Secretary | Bank | Private Hospital | Flexible Working | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital are looking for an experienced Medical Secretary to support our fantastic hospital in Reading

Our team of bank medical secretaries provide cover during annual leave, sickness and high volume periods. Working as part of our bank team will suit someone who would does not need set hours per week/month and would like a degree of flexibility with regards to hours/days required to work.

Main responsibilities:

- To answer telephone queries, allay fears and refer to Consultants as necessary. Arranging New Patient appointments and registering them using an In-house database using Practice Manager and SAP.

- Provide new patients with specific information relating to their appointment with regards to potential Hospital and Consultant fees.

- Type up clinic letters using digital or audio tape dictation from Consultant's clinic in a timely manner, arranging future follow up appointments using currently paper diaries for each Consultant, prior to moving to an electronic diary system.

- Assist with preparation of future clinics, chasing results, ensuring that clinics are complete and ready for the next Consultant clinic day. Updating and amending as necessary future clinics on behalf of the Consultants.

- Chase patient results & ensure ready for consultant to review prior to, or at next appointment.

- Type discharge summaries dictated by Consultants as required.

- Produce medical reports where necessary for Medical Insurers to approve treatment.

- Maintain patient records securely as per Hospital Policy in line with data protection act.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience as a medical or legal secretary is essential

- Experience in working in a fast paced environment

- Excellent telephone manner

- Team player

- Knowledge of medical terminology is highly desired

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications