I am currently working with a residential children's home located in Rochdale. They are looking to hire a Team Leader offering £13.80 per hour plus bonuses, Sleep ins paid at £50 with up to 10 per month.
Our client provides high-quality residential care for children and young people, you'll be across Two Houses, 4 bed EBD.
The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults. They are happy to accept Senior/Residental Support who are looking to step up.
The main duties involved in this position include:
- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times
- Demonstrably improve the lives of children and young people in our care.
-Model relationship-based caregiving in all interactions with children and young
people.
- Establish caring, secure relationships with children that allow them to feel safe, develop trust in adults and confidence in themselves.
- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping
- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people
To apply for this role, you must have:
- Previous residential childcare experience working with children
- Ambition and a desire to see others succeed
- A valid driving license (essential)
- A Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People's Workforce (essential)
- Safeguarding children's procedures
In return, our client offers:
- A supportive and trusting working environment
- £13.80 per hour plus bonuses, Sleep ins paid at £50 with up to 10 per month
- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success
- Regular Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, including Team teach, Manual Handling accreditation, and management training
- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotions
If you are interested in this positon please apply!
#INDOTR2022