I am currently working with a residential children's home located in Rochdale. They are looking to hire a Team Leader offering £13.80 per hour plus bonuses, Sleep ins paid at £50 with up to 10 per month.

Our client provides high-quality residential care for children and young people, you'll be across Two Houses, 4 bed EBD.

The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults. They are happy to accept Senior/Residental Support who are looking to step up.

The main duties involved in this position include:

- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

- Demonstrably improve the lives of children and young people in our care.

-Model relationship-based caregiving in all interactions with children and young

people.

- Establish caring, secure relationships with children that allow them to feel safe, develop trust in adults and confidence in themselves.

- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping

- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people

To apply for this role, you must have:

- Previous residential childcare experience working with children

- Ambition and a desire to see others succeed

- A valid driving license (essential)

- A Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People's Workforce (essential)

- Safeguarding children's procedures

In return, our client offers:

- A supportive and trusting working environment

- £13.80 per hour plus bonuses, Sleep ins paid at £50 with up to 10 per month

- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

- Regular Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, including Team teach, Manual Handling accreditation, and management training

- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotions

If you are interested in this positon please apply!

