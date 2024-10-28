Capacity and Utilisation Manager

Capacity & Utilisation Manager| Leeds | Full Time and Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive salary

Role Purpose

Role Purpose

To maximise the utilisation and allocation of theatre and outpatient clinic sessions to maximise the number of patients seen and treated and revenues generated. To work closely with SMT, Hospital Heads of Departments and Consultants to deliver short and long term business achievement, contributing to the hospital's overall success.



Key Accountabilities

- To communicate available capacity for outpatients, theatres, endoscopy and

- ambulatory theatres to the Medical Society and their secretaries to minimise the

- downtime of these key areas.

- To build effective partnerships with secretaries and consultants, increasing

- Consultant engagement whilst delivering on targets for theatre and outpatient

- utilisation.

- To provide a single point of contact for consultants and secretaries in regards to

- theatre lists and allocation of fixed and ad hoc sessions with guidance and support

- from the Theatre Manager. Or removal of sessions where there is the prospect of

- being under-utilised.

- To obtain utilisation data and meet regularly with Consultants to discuss

- utilisation of theatre sessions and outpatient clinics, supporting them to improve

- utilisation or to escalate to SMT where sessions are routinely under-utilised.

- To work alongside clinical areas such as outpatient nursing, wards, theatres,

- endoscopy and pre assessment to ensure that all resources are available to support

- assigned cases.

- To work with Spire utilisation tools and reports to support activity and attend

- and/or chair Utilisation Meetings.

- To support Anaesthetic coverage for lists and where necessary liaise with

- consultant body to ensure named person is allocated to the list. Build long term

- solutions for anaesthetic cover.



Candidate Requirements

- Candidates should demonstrate strong communication and operational skills to be able to effectively

- negotiate and facilitate maximisation of capacity management in a healthcare setting.

- Ability to influence a wide group of stakeholders and build relationships to deliver a shared goal

- Previous experience of working within the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated

- organisation

- Demonstrable ability in problem solving and prioritisation skills

- Strong communication skills demonstrating an ability to positively influence key stakeholders

- Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams to resolve

- Willingness to take ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Ability to prioritise and manage own work load

- Hunger and passion for increasing patient throughput

- Natural tendency to celebrate successes and achievements and to agitate and disrupt when targets

- are not going to be met

- Persuasiveness and the ability to find solutions through creative and quick thinking



Qualifications & Training, Skills and Knowledge

Essential

- English Language and Mathematics GCSE or equivalent qualification

- Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately

- The ability to work in a methodical , systematic way

- The eye for attention to detail

- Excellent IT literacy including using Spire's Patient Admin System, Outlook Theatre Diaries, Excel and Business Objects

- Ability to communicate clearly both verbally and in writing with different disciplines of healthcare staff, including Consultant users



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sat Bassi

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

