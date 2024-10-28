Bank Medical Secretary | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley Park | Flexible Working |

Spire Methley Park Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued

Consultants in providing a high quality service.

As Medical Secretary your main task is to provide a full medical secretarial service to Consultants. The post requires excellent communication skills, computer literacy and the ability to remain calm when dealing with patients and consultants.

ACCOUNTABILITIES AND ACTIVITIES:



- To provide an efficient secretarial service to Consultants in the typing pool.

- To type Consultants' clinic notes and letters to General Practitioners and external agencies, meeting deadlines and SLA's.

- To communicate effectively with GP surgeries and other healthcare professionals.

- To provide copy clinic letters when needed.

- To liaise closely with Outpatient Department, Medical Records, NHS Team and other departments within the hospital.

- To undergo all mandatory training required i.e. fire, health and safety etc.

- To ensure consistent provision of service during holiday/sickness periods, by providing adequate cover of private typing.

- To contribute to the development of departmental procedures.

- To familiarise with company policies and procedures.

- To deliver exemplary customer service to all users of the service (consultants, patients and co-workers)

- To assist with any other reasonable duties required as per the Team Leader.



QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:

- Good standard of education.

- Excellent communication skills.

- Professional telephone manner.

- A good knowledge of medical, anatomical and physiological terminology.

- Knowledge of IT systems.

- RSA level II or equivalent.



Contract type: Bank Work



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



