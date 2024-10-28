

Engineering Team Lead | Harrogate Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Harrogate which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for a Enginerring Team Lead to join the team.



Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, GP service and Dental.





Job Purpose



To maintain grounds, building fabric, building services and all equipment in a cost effective manor, ensuring compliance with all current National legislation and Spire policies. To maintain a safe environment for all customers and colleagues. Following strict protocols to maintain health and safety standards.



Attention to detail and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment

are essential for this role.



Function split for this role:

40% Management responsibilities

60% Hands on responsibilities

Key Accountabilities

- To plan, develop and implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned, and preventative maintenance / repair programme for all engineering services / equipment, utilising the network computerised maintenance management system (CMMS)

- To commission, record and schedule all new equipment and services for planned maintenance on the network CMMS. Ensure continual update of hospital asset register to keep all plant and equipment visible to the site and the network.

- Ensure an appropriate asset management procedure is in place for all engineering plant and equipment. Work with other departmental managers to ensure an appropriate asset management is in place for all hospital equipment.

- To identify, prioritise and report engineering infrastructure and compliance risk to your Regional Engineer Manager and General Manager.

- Ensure accurate record keeping and easy retrieval filing of documentation for all services and equipment audit purposes.

- To plan and develop an annual Engineering Estate's Plan to include comprehensive maintenance programme for building fabric to inform the central refurbishment programme.

- To manage the energy performance of the site ensuring optimisation of Building Management System and utilisation of Spire Healthcare's Energy Remote System (ERM) and benchmarking energy report.

- To complete Spire competency documentation, identify personal training and development requirements.

- To be point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire Policy.

- To be the Fire Safety Manager for your site, ensure Fire Risk Assessment and all fire alarm / emergency lighting, and firefighting equipment is maintained according to current legislative requirements and Spire Policy.

- To be the Authorised Person for Low Voltage Electrical Services and ensure the fixed wire electrical installation and appliances are maintained in accordance with current Regulatory Standards, Guidance, Codes of Practice and Spire Policy.

- Maintaining confidentiality and respecting patient privacy while carrying out duties in all areas.

- To ensure water risk assessment & treatment regimens are in place, including all appropriate measures for prevention of Legionella in accordance with current Regulatory Standards, Guidance, Codes of Practice and Spire Policy.

- To be the Authorised Person for Heating and Ventilation Systems and ensure all maintenance and validation testing is carried out in line with current guidance and Spire Policy.

- To ensure appropriate maintenance / testing of all equipment ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations and Spire Policy.

- To ensure all remedial works identified in infrastructure, plant and equipment inspection reports are prioritised and completed in a timely basis.

- To manage any Asbestos on site in line with legislation and Spire Policy.

- The nature of this role means that hours of duty may change in line with the needs of the business. Hours more than contract may be required, and flexibility is essential due to the changing nature of private healthcare, including on-call.

- Follow safe work practices and procedures relevant to your role and assigned tasks.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- To be responsible for personal time keeping and punctuality.

- Adhere to company policies and procedures.

- To manage the ordering of spares, services, and consumables for the engineering department.

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

- This position may require you to travel to other Spire Healthcare sites. Out of pocket travel expenses will be reimbursed by the Company.



Candidate Background requirements



Essential Experience





- Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering

- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific area

- Extensive knowledge of building services

- 5 years' experience in building services management

- Experience of delivering frontline customer service and working in a similar environment

- Be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

- Customer oriented; friendly and able to exude an approachable attitude towards patients and colleagues.

- Need to be able to contribute to a team environment.

- Share ideas constructively with all members of your team.

- Need to be able to self-motivate.

- A basic level of using office software such as Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) is preferred.





Benefits

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance







