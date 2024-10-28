Chase Medical are looking for an experienced Medical Receptionist happy to take up Locum work in the lovely town of Wilmslow. We require at least 6 months primary care experience as a medical Receptionist. Do you have this relevant experience and live in or around Wilmslow? This might be the opportunity for you!

You must have experience within General Practice working as a Medical Receptionist and have experience with telephone and face-to-face appointments to be considered.

You MUST have at least 6 months experience working within general practice and must be able to work autonomously within the role. Unfortunately, if you have no GP experience, you will not be considered.

Benefits:

No obligation to take shifts offered to you

Access to shifts up to 12 months in advance

Quick and easy sign up to give full visibility to the shifts in your area

Competitive pay rate = £13- £20 per hour

Expand your primary care network

Part-time and Full-time roles available!

Looking for a bit more security in repeat shifts? We have a dedicated permanent team searching for dream jobs around the country! Get in touch today by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com.

Who we are?

Chase Medical have been operating for over 13 years and are the Leading primary care Recruitment Agency. We are members of the REC and take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to our staff, and the surgeries we work with. If you would like to get registered with us today or just want a quick informal chat to discuss what opportunities we have available get in touch today! Look at our reviews to see what our candidates have thought of us.

Start your Chase Medical journey today with a quick chat, call Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com

