Receptionist | Private Hospital | Spire Clare Park | Competitive Salary | Part-Time, 10 Hours | Permanent | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist to join our team in working on main reception. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times. The hours are 6-9pm, 2 days per week, and every Saturday 9am - 12pm. Please only apply if you can commit to these hours.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis

Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Switchboard experience desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications