Administrator | Medical Records | Reading | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours

Spire Dunedin Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join our Medical Records team.

Working Hours: Working week would be Monday to Saturday - working 5 days at 37.5 hours - 9am-5pm

Contract Type: Permanent, Full-time

As Medical Records Administrator, you will be responsible for providing clerical support within the Medical Records Department to ensure an effective and efficient case note filing and extraction service to all users. This will include retrieval, tracking and filing of case notes, identify and filter case notes in accordance with Spire Policies.

Please note, the role can be physically demanding.

Duties and responsibilities (not limited to)

- To review the storage of case notes both on and off site when culling for retention and destruction, ensuring data corresponds with the Patient Administration System meeting the information governance standards

- Working with Subject Access Requests on a regular basis

- Retrieval of files from file rooms and hospital departments and return and organisation of the files

- To record and track, the movement of case notes into each department using Trackfile

- To file case notes and other documentation in order to ensure a prompt and accurate retrieval

service

- To check the case note attendance details, dates and alert sheets against the Patient Administration

System to ascertain if the notes can either be destroyed, fall into the category of off-site storage or

need to be merged with another active set of notes

- To liaise with off-site storage representatives in order to ensure timely delivery and collection of

case notes

- Provide and receive patient information for Consultant clinics and Wards, ensuring that all patient

information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with GDPR the Data Protection Act

and Spire policies

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in an administration role

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

- Knowledge of GDPR and the Data Protection Act

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Excellent organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

