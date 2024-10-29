Chef - Full time

Chef | Catering | Full Time, predominantly Monday - Friday with alternate weekend cover | Salary - Depending on experience | Bristol | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are seeking a Chef to join our fantastic team to deliver a customer focused, five-star experience to all Patients, Consultants and Colleagues at the hospital.

Role purpose :

To provide a high-quality professional service to the customer at all times, demonstrating a high level of social skills and a positive approach to customer care. To work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality standard of meal production, cost effectively, maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department.

The role will suit someone that is a hands on chef looking for the next step up into a management role.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To produce meals for patients, staff and visitors within a large operation, adhering to centralised standards of preparation, production and presentation.

- A positive and flexible approach to customer service and strong communication skills.

- Proven experience working unsupervised.

- To be an active member, participating in group discussions and on-going situations.

- Ability to plan patients' diets as necessary including the correct utilisation of stock, along with a strong knowledge of allergens.

- Possess a good, sound knowledge of all sections of a kitchen.

- Online ordering of food and supplies in Head Chef's absence.

- To correctly check-in all deliveries as necessary.

- To adhere to kitchen food hygiene and due diligence policy.

- To maintain a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance at all times

- To complete all online mandatory training.

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

- To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulations, including COSHH and Manual Handling, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

- Ensures standards of hygiene are maintained in accordance with cleaning schedules.

- To report any faulty or defective equipment to the Maintenance Department.

- To have a flexible approach to hours and duties. Shift patterns are 7am-3pm, 10am-6pm or 11:30am-7:30pm, alternate weekend off.

Who were looking for:

- Previous Chef experience coupled with NVQ Levels 1 and 2 or equivalent qualification is key for this role.

- An understanding of or basic qualification in Food Hygiene is essential for this role.

- Customer oriented; friendly and able to exude an approachable attitude towards patients and colleagues.

- A problem-solving approach and a leader of change

- A professional attitude with a concern for quality and customer service

- Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Outlook, Word, and Excel

- Intermediate Food Hygiene Certificate (Level 3)

- Ability to adapt menus to meet special dietary requirements.

- Hospitality (or Hospital) background - desirable

- Experience of managing a budget - desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

- free onsite parking

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.